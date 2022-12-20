Osman Bukari explains how he missed out on Ronaldo’s jersey after defeat against Portugal

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 December 2022

Ghana winger, Osman Bukari has explained how he missed out on getting Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey after the Black Stars defeat to Portugal at the World Cup.



The Red Star Belgrade star was part of the 26 players that represented Ghana at the global showpiece in Qatar, where Ghana bow out at group stage.



The winger who has been in a rich vein of form registered his name on the scoresheet when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in the World Cup opening game.



Ronaldo opened the scoring after a controversial penalty just over an hour into the thrilling clash in Doha.



But Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana, before Fernando Santos' side went on to score two more goals.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the Red Star Belgrade asserted he had requested for Ronaldo’s jersey during the warm-up session but unfortunately missed out.



Explaining why he did not get Ronaldo’s jersey, the former FC Nantes player said, “It was the first time seeing Ronaldo physically. In fact, I was happy when I saw him because I have always watched him on TV. During the warm-up, the first thing I thought off was to see Ronaldo but he came late, later on, I saw him warming up with the Portugal team. Messi, Mbappe and Neymar are players that I have seen physically so I wanted to see Ronaldo at all cost”



“I approached him and had some talks with him because I needed his jersey but unfortunately for me, I didn’t get it. I went to him after game thinking I will get it but Ronaldo told me one of our players (Black Stars) who requested for his jersey through another Portugal player has taken it so he pleaded” he said.