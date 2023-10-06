Osman Bukari earns spot in UCL Round 2 Team of the Week

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Osman Bukari is one of 11 players selected by Uefa as the stars of Round 2 of games played in the group stage of the 2023/24 Uefa Champions League.



He joins Marc-André ter Stegen, Jude Bellingham, and Miguel Almiron on the Team of the Week.



Osman Bukari put on a fantastic performance on Wednesday night when his Red Star Belgrade outfit hosted Young Boys in the Uefa Champions League.



The Serbian giants locked horns with the team from the Swiss Superliga in Group G.



In what was a Round 2 game of the group stage, Ghana’s Osman Bukari started in the attack of his team.



Following a very good start to the game, the Black Stars winger provided the assist for Cherif Ndiaye to score to give the home team the lead.



Unfortunately, Young Boys did not back down as the team fought to turn the game around.



Goals from Filip Ugrinić and Cedric Itten in the 48th and 61st minutes respectively set the visitors on the path of a win.



In need of a hero, Red Star Belgrade found one in winger Osman Bukari. The forward scored with a thunderbolt strike from a tight angle to force the game to end in a 2-2 draw to save his team from defeat.



