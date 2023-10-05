Osman Bukari earns Man of the Match award in Red Star Belgrade's thrilling draw with Young Boys

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Osman Bukari, in fine form, clinched the Man of the Match title during Red Star Belgrade's 2-2 draw with Young Boys at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in UEFA Champions League match-day 2.



The 24-year-old, a consistent fixture in the starting lineup, delivered a stellar performance throughout, lasting the full duration of the game.



In the 34th minute, Bukari received a precise pass, executed a rapid sprint, and skillfully set up Cherif Ndiaye at the far post, resulting in the opening goal.



Filip Ugrinic leveled the score just moments before halftime, and then Cedric Itten secured the lead for FC Young Boys with a successful penalty conversion.



With only two minutes remaining in regular time, Bukari displayed his prowess by netting a crucial goal, restoring parity for the Red and Whites. The match concluded in a 2-2 draw after full time.



The dynamic winger has left an indelible mark in the UEFA Champions League, directly contributing to three goals in two matches, including a goal against Manchester City on opening day.



So far this season, the Black Stars winger boasts an impressive tally of eight goal involvements, with five goals and three assists in nine matches across all competitions.