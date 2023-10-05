Osman Bukari dedicates Champions League MVP award to teammates

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Red Star Belgrade forward, Osman Bukari, has dedicated his UEFA Champions League man-of-the-match award to his teammates and fans.



The Ghanaian was pivotal for his side as he scored and provided an assist in their 2-2 draw against Young Boys on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.



In a post on X(formerly known as Twitter), he cited that the night would have been perfect with a win.



"A goal and an assist topped with the MVP award. A win would’ve sealed everything but Alhamdullilah.



He proceeded to dedicate the award to his teammates and fans and acknowledged the love shown him.



"This is for my teammates and for the fans as well. Thanks to y’all for the love and support, we will come back stronger!"



Bukari set up Cherif Ndiaye to score the opener for the home side. Despite taking a first-half lead, Young Boys scored two goals in the second half to overturn the score.



With Red Star Belgrade closing on a second defeat in the group stages, Osman Bukari scored a cracking goal from a tight angle to salvage a point for the home side.



He has now taken his tally to two goals and an assist in two games in the 2023/2024 Champions League campaign.





