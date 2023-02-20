Osman Bukari bags brace in win over FK Cukaricki

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari grabbed a brace for his Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in the big win over FK Cukaricki on Saturday.



The Serbian league leaders defeated Cukaricki 3-0 at Highlanders at the Stadion Rajko Mitic in a match-week 22 clash.



Osman Bukari who started his career in Serbian in a blistering fashion had slowed down the last few weeks but reminded everyone of his talent.



He scored twice in the 17th and 67th minute as teammate Aleksandar Katai also added one in the 14th minute.



The 24-year-old has netted nine goals in 18 matches in the league this season.



Red Star Belgrade is currently leading the league with 60 points, 14 adrift from second-place FK Partizan Belgrade.



They will face Javor at the Stadion Ivanjica in the next round of matches on Sunday, February 25, 2023.