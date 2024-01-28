You are here: HomeSports2024 01 28Article 1913557

Sports News of Sunday, 28 January 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

Osimhen plays with passion - Asamoah Gyan celebrates workrate of Nigerian forward

Former Ghana skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has celebrated the exploits of Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen.

Gyan holds that the player's work rate and contribution are exemplary in terms of what is expected of a footballer.

The Napoli forward, who is Africa's reigning player of the year has started all four of Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) games in Ivory Coast.

He was instrumental in hold-up play and providing an assist in Nigeria's 2-0 round of 16 victory over Cameroon on January 27, 2024.

"Osimhen plays with passion. That’s what every country wants their players to do," Gyan posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the game against Cameroon.

