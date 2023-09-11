Osimhen is better than Benzema, Haaland - Nigerians shower praises after hat-trick against Sao Tome

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: goal.com

GOAL readers have suggested that Nigerian star Victor Osimhen will have a better legacy than former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema.



Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick for Nigeria in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday evening as the Super Eagles thrashed Sao Tome and Principe.



The SSC Napoli striker helped his side qualify for next year's Afcon in Ivory Coast and he has now netted 20 goals in the colours of the national team.



A certain section of Nigerian supporters have compared him to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and former Real Madrid attacker Karim Benzema. Some have suggested that the Napoli goal-getter might attract interest from Saudi Arabia.



Fits like a glove



We can all agree that Victor Osimhen will start for any country. - walking



Better than the rest



Victor Osimhen is the best striker in the world - Akinyemi Gbenga



Even Haaland stands no chance



Victor Osimhen has a better international legacy than Haaland - Green



Osimhen can bench Lewandowski & Suarez



Current Victor Osimhen will bench Suarez and prime Lewandowski easily. Every football fan will agree ????- Concra Gh



Will he join CR7 & co?



Saudi Arabia eyeing Victor Osimhen as he constantly delivers - Ovolee



Chelsea to come calling?



*Todd Boehly after watching Super Eagles' game* "Victor Can you deliver like this in Chelsea?" - ???????????????????????????????? 2.0



Osimhen to eclipse Benzema?



Victor Osimhen will have a better football legacy than Karim Benzema and only real football fans will admit this - Advans Cancelo



Asamoah Gyan was way better...



I don't really understand why Ghanaians are really hyping Victor Osimhen, Asamoah Gyan had a better career than Victor Osimhen at his age. - MORGAN SARKCESS



A jab at Haaland and Ghana



Victor Osimhen here scoring goals for his county even after switching from Ghana to a mid Nigerian team. Haaland can’t even show up when his country needs him most but I have to agree Haaland deserves the Ballon D’or over Messi lmao - Kobi