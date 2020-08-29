Sports News of Saturday, 29 August 2020

Osei Palmer urges Ivorian FA to do the right thing

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer'

Tema Youth FC bankroller, Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' has reacted to the disqualification of Ivory Coast and African football legend Didier Drogba from contesting in the Ivorian FA's Presidential elections.



Speaking to local radio station Fox FM, the football administrator said: “This is all African football politics,”



“Myself I have a similar case in front of me and so I am minding my own business for now. But what I want to say is that the Ivorian FA should do the right thing so that at the end of the electioneering process they elect a leader that can change the fortunes of Ivorian football,"



“The personality to lead the association does not matter. It is about the measures that the eventual winner put in place that will resuscitate Ivorian football. That is the most important thing,” he added.



FIFA has ordered the football election activities to be suspended immediately in the Ivory Coast.

