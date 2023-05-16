Osei Kuffour advises Kotoko and Hearts on how to attract good players

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, has advised both clubs to review their transfer policy.



Kuffour who appears to be worried about the two clubs', decline recounts how both teams were attractive to top playing during his playing days.



The former Black Stars player asserted that Kotoko and Hearts' inability to attract the best players is a concern.



“During our time, all the best players in the country were always joining us, but it’s different now,” Kuffour explained.



“Hearts and Kotoko are not attracting the best of players anymore, and it is a major worry. Their management should sit up and restructure their recruitment plans well.”



Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have turned into retail clubs with their major priority being selling their standout players after every season.



Both clubs, as a result, have failed to compete in CAF inter-club competitions.





