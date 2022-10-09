Osei Barnes shown red card in Dinamo Tbilisi's win over Dinamo Batumi

Sports News of Sunday, 9 October 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Osei Barnes was shown the exit as his Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi narrowly defeated Dinamo Batumi 1-0 in the Crystalbet National League.



The home side Tbilisi started the game on the front foot as they probed for the opening goal in the match day 29 clash.



Dinamo Batumi was content to sit deep and play on the break as it worked at least till the first half of the game.



Dinamo Tbilisi grabbed the opening goal in the 68th minute of the game as Nika Mali crossed from the right for teammate Davit Skhirtladze to head home.



Ghanaian midfielder Osei Barnes had his initial yellow card rescinded as he was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.



Barnes has played 24 matches for his Georgian side scoring four and providing four assists.