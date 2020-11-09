Sports News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Osabrima Kwesi Atta II lauds GFA for 'Battle of the Stars' game

Osabrima Kwesi Atta II, is the Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, has singled out the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), for praises for using football to promote domestic tourism.



Osabarima made this remark on Sunday, November 08, 2020, when the leadership of the GTA, the GFA, and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), called on him at the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast.



The three entities have come together to unveil a product called ‘Battle of the Stars’, a game between legends of the PFAG and the Western/Central side.



The game that comes off at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina, on Sunday, November 08, 2020, is the first edition of the Beyond the Return, Football returns, Bringbackthelove football tour, an initiative, aimed at promoting domestic and international tourism through football.



The game is the first competitive football match sanctioned by the GFA since March 16, 2020, bringing an end to the long wait for competitive football.



"Many thanks to the Ghana Football Association and Ghana Tourism Authority for deciding to use football to promote Ghana ‘s Tourism and particularly deciding to start it here in the central region," Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said.



"This is a very good initiative which deserves commendation’ as, us, in the central region we have decided that if everyone despises you in any way, we shall support you and give everything you will need to succeed.



"But please try your best, GFA, to win the Africa Cup of Nations. It’s been too long since we last won the trophy” he added.



According to the paramount Chief, initiatives such as this, that bring the Old football stars together to play with some of the upcoming players will give them the opportunity to learn more from them, he expressed joy over the organization of the ‘Battle of the stars’ match.



The GFA would use the game as a prelude to the 2020/2021 football season by setting in motion all match day COVID-19 protocols as set out by the GFA/CAF and FIFA.



The Ghana Premier League will kick off on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

