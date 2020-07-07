Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Orlando Pirates, SuperSport Utd front runners to sign Sulley Muntari

PSL sides, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport Utd are now the front runners to sign midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari this summer.



The 36-year-old is currently clubless after leaving Spanish side Albacete in June 2019.



Last week, his agent, Sipho Shaven in an interview with KickOff.com, he revealed that the former AC Milan and Inter Milan ace is eager to play in the South African topflight.



“He has given me the mandate to talk to clubs in South Africa. He is very keen to play in the PSL next season”, Shaven told KickOff.com.



“I will be engaging with a few clubs in the next few days to see if there is a chance to bring him to South Africa next season.



“Remember, our league is well respected on the continent and a high-profile player will not turn down an opportunity to play in the PSL.



“He is currently training with Liberty in his home country to keep himself fit. He is a free agent,” he added.



Despite interest from Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, the two clubs are battling for the services of the 36-year-old.



It has also been reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are also sniffing around.



Sulley is currently back in his home country Ghana where he trains with boyhood club, Liberty professionals.





