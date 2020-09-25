Sports News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Organise a testimonial match for Gyan when he retires – Abukari Damba tells GFA

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Abukari Damba has said that the Ghana Football Association should organise a testimonial match for Asamoah Gyan when he decides to retire from international duty.



Asamoah Gyan has played three FIFA World Cup tournaments with the Black Stars in 2006,2010, 2014, and is now the all-time African top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



He is also Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals in 109 appearances from 2003.



Though he is yet to publicly announced his retirement from the national team, the recent happenings in the team are sending a signal that the Black Stars handlers are planning life without him.



There have been suggestions that the former captain should not be allowed to leave the team through the back door and Abukari Damba has seconded the suggestion that Gyan deserves a farewell party.



“It’s a wonderful thing to give Gyan a fitting farewell. If we don't do that Gyan will be done and what will be the legacy that he'll be leaving behind? That's what we should be thinking about. So organizing a testimonial game is a very good idea because he's an ambassador for Ghana.”



“The testimonial game is good, we can invite Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Osei Kuffour, and other top players to honour such a game. You put them together and use it to thank them for their services. They will feel very proud and will be willing to be part of the team.”



“But then let's have a dialogue to find out what time are we going to organise that. If we go like this we'll know how exactly to organize it. I support a testimonial game for Asamoah Gyan because he deserves it” he told Kumasi based Hello FM.

