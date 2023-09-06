'Organisation of Para Games has been excellent, kudos to Samson Deen and his team' – President of GOC

Other Sports of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee has praised the Ghana Paralympic Committee for organising Africa’s first-ever African Para Games in Ghana in an exceptional manner.



Ben Nunoo Mensah singled out Committee President Samson Deen, calling his efforts in organising the event commendable.



The inaugural African Para Games took place on September 3, 2023, at the Trust Sports Emporium in Accra, marking a significant event in African sports history.



Over 500 athletes from South Africa, Angola, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Zambia, Rwanda, Kenya, and Sierra Leone were present at the opening ceremony.



Mr. Nunoo Mensah noted that the organisation of the games has been smooth so far and has encouraged other committees to learn from this example.



"The organisation of the Para Games has been smooth and exceptional. I would like to take this opportunity to commend Samson Deen. We have not organised such a huge continental game in Ghana before, and once you are a first-timer, it is a very difficult thing to do, but so far, it has been perfect. The opening ceremony was great.”



The speaker emphasized the exceptional quality of busing, accommodation, and all other ancillary services provided for the participating countries during the games.



"Samson Deen and his team’s organisation was excellent, and they should be commended. You can’t organise these events without challenges, but I’m glad Samson Deen and his team are there to address them whenever they arise. ”