Opportunity to play for Ghana is a dream come true - Lomotey

Amiens midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey

Doing what he knows best in games, Emmanuel Lomotey has been brilliant in training since the team assembled in Antalya to prepare for the upcoming International friendlies against Mali and Qatar.



The Amiens midfielder who is rated as one of the best young players in the team is noted for his high pressing game, defensive qualities and long-range shots. The former Villareal player expects to play a big role in the two games – but what does he make of his new team mates and the opportunity to play for Ghana.



On build up and how team is working



I am very excited and honoured to join the Black Stars team. Two days training with the team has been great. I am working hard towards the two matches. I am very excited and very ready.



On training for two days and positives



I think we are doing very well in training, good news is that most of the guys are in now the team is ready for the two game. That is the positive signs and we are ready for the game.



On chemistry with team mates



I am really enjoying myself here for the first time with the big guys. I am very excited to be here, I am enjoying myself and looking forward to the games



On being given an opportunity by the Coach



I am very glad to be given the opportunity to join the Black Stars is a dream come true. Every player’s dream is to play for the Blacks Stars so I am very excited to join the team. Being given the opportunity, I just have to take the opportunity in good faith and make good use of it.



Message to Ghanaians



I want to tell Ghanaians to pray for the team, we are going to deliver

