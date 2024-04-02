Opening Ceremony of 2023 FIFA Club World Cup awarded best ceremony at the Heavent Awards

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: Nana Akua, Contributor

The opening ceremony of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup, which took place in Morocco, was awarded the Best Ceremony award at the 2024 Heavent Awards held in Cannes, France.



The Heavent Awards organization selected the ceremony, organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication of Morocco, alongside other opening ceremonies of international sporting events before awarding it the prize for Best Ceremony.



The award recognizes Moroccan talent and creativity that made it possible to achieve an opening ceremony of international scope. It also demonstrates Morocco's ability to successfully organize the largest global events in all areas.



The ceremony, which was held at the Ibn Battuta Stadium in Tangier, fascinated spectators around the world with its unique artistic performances that highlighted Moroccan heritage and its openness to the world.



The ceremony paid tribute to the famous Moroccan explorer Ibn Battuta, a symbol of the link between cultures and peoples, and his travels that contributed to Morocco's opening to the world. Moroccan folk troupes also presented artistic displays reflecting the richness and authenticity of Moroccan heritage. The ceremony also paid tribute to the daughter of football legend Pelé and featured a special appearance by national coach Walid Regragui.





The awards are held annually in Cannes, France, and attract some of the biggest names in the event industry from around the world.



The award for Best Ceremony is one of the most coveted awards at the Heavent Awards.



It is a testament to the quality and creativity of the opening ceremony of the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup that it was awarded this prestigious prize.