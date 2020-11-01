Sports News of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Opare Addo opens up on Amankwaah Mireku, Adjah Tetteh coaching links to Hearts of Oak

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak Kwame Opare Addo says his outfit are likely to include Amankwaah Mireku or Adjah Tetteh in their coaching set-up.



Reports went rife in the media during the week that newly appointed substantive coach of Hearts of Oak, Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto is not willing to work with Edward Nii Odoom.



The reports saw two former players of the side Adjah Tetteh and Amankwah Mireku linked with a return to the Accra-based giants.



It is said that the Portuguese tactician would rather prefer working with either of the two as his assistant.



But Opare has flatly swat aside such an appointment will be to serve directly as assistant coach of the first team.



“Pinto has never said, its just people who are putting words in his mouth, Pinto has never said that so nobody should believe that story,” Opare Addo revealed on Silver FM.



Opare continued: “We met AHOPA and told them that because we have U-15, U-17 and U-20 and we will be having scounts all over the various regions, we would prefer them to suggest names of some old players who can perform such roles. Its just that.”

