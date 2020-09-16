Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Only three clubs can compete in the GPL if club licensing is implemented - Dr Baah-Nuakoh

GFA Club Licensing Manager, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Manager, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, has disclosed that it will be extremely difficult to implement the club licensing regulations to its fullest considering the state of the clubs at the moment.



The Club Licensing Board is the body mandated by the GFA to ensure clubs are managed and administered professionally in the country.



According to the former Asante Kotoko Communications Director, it will be left with some few clubs to compete in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) if the regulation is implemented to its fullest.



“For clubs to meet the full requirements of the Club licensing it requires money. These clubs play a league that is sponsor less. These clubs fund themselves but you need to also recognize the challenges they are going through.



“As a regulator you have to be smart and understand the clubs too. We have to give them a time frame whereby they can meet the standards too. As we think about how the clubs should meet the requirements the aspect of money should also be considered”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9 FM.



He also added that the difficult in implementing the club licensing rule has to do with monitoring.



“The most difficult part of the club licensing is monitoring. If we don’t get the chance to go around during course of the season to monitor these clubs after giving them the conditional license it makes it difficult that’s why some of the clubs don’t even go ahead with what they promise to do, example is the Liberty Professional case.



“Monitoring is a very important one but it comes at a cost. The GFA must also empower the club licensing board to ensure the regulations are adhered to”, he added.

