Sports News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Only Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC have contacted King Faisal for Kwame Peprah- Alhaji Grunsah

Kwame Preprah has scored nine goals in the ongoing Ghana Premier League

Hearts of Oak and Dreams FC are the only two clubs to have approached King Faisal for the services of their striker Kwame Peprah, Alhaji Grunsah has confirmed.



Reports are rife in the media that Asante Kotoko are leading the race to sign Peprah from King Faisal after the departure of Kwame Poku.



Kwame Poku has left the Porcupine Warriors to join Algerian side USM Algers in a bumper deal.



Alhaji Gunsah, owner of King Faisal has debunked reports in the local media that Asante Kotoko have made an offer for their player.



“Tomorrow is the last day for negotiations. Hearts and Dreams have written officially to the club for the services of the player. Hearts made the offer through Alhaji Akambi and Dreams FC through Alhaji Jiji”, he told Happy FM.



“If the teams are able to afford the player then we will sell him”.



Alhaji said even though Kwame Perprah is the team’s talisman, the club is facing financial difficulties and they are ready to cash in on him.



“There are times that he plays and we lose and the team is facing financial difficulties at the moment”.



