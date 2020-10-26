Sports News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Only GFA licensed referees, Match Commissioners to handle games

The Ghana Premier League is expected to kick start from Friday, November 13, 2020

The Ghana Football Association has directed that only licensed Referees and Match Commissioners should be used in any GFA competition or sanctioned match.



Referees for competitive or sanctioned matches must have completed and submitted the GFA Referees Licence Form and must have been duly accepted as a Licensed Referee in the GFA system including the Competition Management System (CMS).



Last season, the GFA started the licensing process which saw Referees and Referee Assistants for the Premier League, the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League successfully licensed.



This season, the process will be concluded with the licensing of all Referees at the Regional and District levels by the GFA before they officiate in the upcoming lower leagues.



Licensing Forms were given to all Regional Football Associations for Referees who officiate Division Two, Division Three, Women’s Division One and Women’s Division Two matches and in the juvenile (U17, U15 and U13) leagues to apply to be licensed by the GFA.



Match Commissioners will also kick start their licensing process this week at their training course which takes place on Friday at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.



All Regional Football Associations have been duly informed by the GFA to comply strictly with the directive.



Consequently, only licensed Referees and Match Commissioners by the GFA shall officiate in GFA competitions at all levels and any GFA sanctioned or approved match as expected in compliance with FIFA and GFA regulations.

