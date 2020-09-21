Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

One man supporter mourns death of colts players involved in tragic accident

Abraham Boakye also known as One Man Supporter

President and founder of the Ghana National Supporters, Abraham Boakye, also known as ‘One Man Supporter’ has joined thousands of Ghanaians to mourn the death of eight colts footballers.



The eight deceased players were members of a colts club which were involved in an accident while returning to Afrancho for their Colts football registration exercise.



Eight young Ghanaian footballers have so far died while four others are battling for their lives at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital after the driver of the bus carrying the juvenile team lost control and the car plunged into a the Offinso river on Saturday Evening.



Six players instantly died following the accident and two more followed later by Saturday night in the hospital where the severely injured players were undergoing treatment.



Twenty-four (24) other kids are also receiving treatment at the St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso following the accident.



Commenting on this, the renowned Ghanaian football supporter who is now a Sports Analyst on Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) said he has been hit by the news of the death of the colts players.



The players, he said have passion for the game and deserved not to have died in this manner.



“My condolences to the bereaved families of these young talents, they never deserved this. These are young talents which would have gone a long way to help the country and the world at large…,” he said.





