One game, one goal - New Dwarfs recruit Jindo Morishita promises

Sports News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Ebusua Dwarfs new boy Jindo Morishita has promised to score more goals for the Cape Coast outfit when the second round of the Ghana Premier League commences.



The Japanese striker who joined Dwarfs in the second round of the season has set a target of scoring a goal in each game.



“We have 17 games for the second round and one game, one goal, that is my personal goal, I will score 17 goals in 17 games.



According to the 25-year-old, he is in a good physical condition for the season and will need midfielders who can constantly feed him with passes.



“I am the kind of the striker that runs into space, I need midfielders, defenders to provide me with good passes, recently I have been communicating very well with my teammates and my coaches which is leading to this result and I am very much prepared, very fit and mentally ready,” he added.



