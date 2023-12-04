One Man Supporter curses GFA over unpaid share in sponsorship deal

Sports News of Monday, 4 December 2023

President of the Ghana Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter has expressed dismay at the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association.



Speaking on Angle TV, One Man Supporter said he played an integral part in Ghana League Club Association (GHALCA) securing a 1 billion cedis sponsorship for the top four back in 2008.



He continued that Kurt Okraku who was the then leader of GHALCA refused to give him his share of the money.



Venting his bitterness, he said until Kurt pays him what he is due, the GFA will not secure any better sponsorship deals.



"My soul has cursed the GFA. If they don't settle me Abraham Boakye, they will never get sponsors. Kurt Okraku received one million recently and I asked that he give me a little of it but he didn't mind me," he alleged.



"He was with GHALCA when we sponsored the top for in 2008 for 1 billion cedis. We were waiting for MTN and Onetouches' contract to run out so we took over. He was the leader at GHALCA when they accepted 1 billion for the top four..." he added.



He further revealed that when Kurt assumed office as FA president, he received $1 million from telecommunications network GLO, which was a backlog payment.



According to One Man, he pleaded with Kurt to give him at least $200 to console himself but the GFA boss refused.



"When was voted as president, GLO gave the FA $1 million that he intended to squander. So I called him and told him that you know I've suffered for and been disgraced so give me something to console myself. Even if it's $200 because my soul is dangerous. He didn't mind and went ahead to squander the money."



The astute Black Stars fan's revelation and disappointment is in reaction to betPawa canceling their deal with the GFA as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.



betPawa has reviewed their contract, agreeing to pay locker room bonuses to players and the technical team.









