'Once a blue, always a blue' - Michael Essien reacts as Chelsea fans chant his name

Michael Essien was given a sharp reminder of the love and adornment of Chelsea fans for him when he came to Stamford Bridge to participate in a charity game in honor of late Chelsea great Gianluca Viali on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



Fans of Chelsea who filled up the seats at Stamford Bridge were largely impressed with Michael Essien’s impressive performance which was capped with a great goal.



In the first half of the game against the legends of Bayern Munich, Michael Essien gave Chelsea the lead with a thumping header.



The goal was just the climax of an afternoon of great display from Michael Essien who showed that he still has the talent to excel.



At half time, fans of Chelsea serenaded Michael Essien with chants and plaudits for a great display and a refreshment of the memories.



Michael Essien in an interview said “We are here for a good cause and celebrate our legend Viali. I had a good first half and scored a great goal so its all good. I really appreciate the support and it feels good to be back home. Once a blue, always a blue.



Chelsea Legends walloped Bayern Legends 4-0 in a game that was meant to raise funds for the Chelsea Foundation and also celebrate late Chelsea legend Gianluca Viali.



Essien relived his glory days, beginning a fantastic play and finishing it with a superb header from Ramires' cross to give Chelsea the lead.





Ex-Chelsea captains, John Terry and Gary Cahill added one each to extend the lead before Essien immaculately set up Tiago Mendez for the fourth goal with a first-time lob pass.



With Roberto di Matteo as head coach, Chelsea legends who featured include Frank Lebœuf, Hillario, Tiago Mendes, Gianfranco Zola, Michael Essien, Tore André Flo, Sam Hutchinson, Salomon Kalou, Carlo Cudicini, Danny Granville, John Harley, Pierluigi Casiraghi, John Terry, William Gallas, Claude Makelele, Ryan Bertrand, Florent Malouda, Jody Morris, Frank Sinclair, Eiður Guðjohnsen, Petr Čech, Gary Cahill, John Obi Mikel and Ramires.



Whereas Bayern Legends who featured include, Raimond Aumann, comprised Tom Starke, Hans-Jörg Butt, Maximilian Riedmüller, Vladimir Rankovic, Diego Contento, Giovane Élber, Claudio Pizarro, Thomas Linke, Roy Makaay, Harald Cerny, Owen Hargraves, Paulo Sérgio, Michael Tarnat, Piotr Trochowski, Daniel van Buyten, Marcel Witeczek, Michael Sternkopf, Thomas Helmer and Lúcio.







