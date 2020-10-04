Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

On-loan Anoff Blankson scores his debut goal for Austria Lustenau

Ghana international Anoff Blankson

Anoff Blankson scored his first goal for Austria Lustenau in their 4-0 win over SK Steyr on Saturday, October, 3 in the Austrian second-tier.



The 19-year-old found the back of the net after ten minutes on the pitch to give his side a 3-0 lead.



Blankson, who was introduced in the 61st minute, fired home from inside the box.



The midfielder is owned by French Ligue 2 side Clermont Foot 63.

