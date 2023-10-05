Omari Forson nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month

Sports News of Thursday, 5 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Manchester United's Omari Forson, an English-born Ghanaian forward, has earned a nomination for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for September.



The 19-year-old midfielder's outstanding performances during the month have earned him a spot on the shortlist.



During September, Forson scored in each of Manchester United's three league games, as well as in the Papa Johns Trophy loss against Bolton Wanderers. His impressive goal-scoring run included a memorable strike at Sunderland, where the match ended in a thrilling 5-5 draw.



Forson's goal at Sunderland was a testament to his skill and composure, as he executed two cuts back, first on his right foot and then on his left, before calmly placing his shot into the far corner.



In another standout performance, Forson delivered a powerful half-volley at Leyland, helping Manchester United secure a 5-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers.



Forson faces competition from other talented players on the shortlist for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award, including Luca Barrington and Mark O'Mahony from Brighton & Hove Albion, Alfie Dorrington from Tottenham, Harry Gardiner from Sunderland, Callum Kavanagh from Middlesbrough, Callum Marshall from West Ham United, and Tommi O'Reilly from Aston Villa.



The nominees were selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel, with PL2 club coaches nominating the most outstanding performances by opponents in their divisional matches throughout the month of September.