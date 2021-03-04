You are here: HomeSports2021 03 04Article 1195345

Sports News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Omar Richards joins Bayern Munich

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich has agreed to sign of Omar Richards on a free transfer after his contract with Championship side Reading expires this summer.

The 23-year-old has passed his medical and will sign a four-year contract with Bayern Munich.

Since his promotion to the first team in 2017, the 23-year-old left-back has so far made 92 appearances for Reading in all competitions, scoring three goals.

Richards is expected to shadow Alphonso Davies at left-back. An attacking full-back, Richards is also capable of playing further up the pitch, giving head coach Hansi Flick multiple options to deploy the player.

Bayern scouted Omar Richards for some time before making a decision to sign him. Omar Richards will join the Bavarians in July.

