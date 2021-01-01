Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Olympique Marseille interested in signing Timothy Fosu-Mensah in January

Dutch born Ghanaian defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

French Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille, is interested in signing Dutch footballer of Ghanaian descent, Timothy Fosu-Mensah in the winter transfer window which opens on January 4, 2021.



The Ligue 1 side is looking for reinforcements ahead of the second half of the season and is considering the Manchester United defender.



The 22-year-old is nearing the expiration of his contract in the summer.



According to reports he may not be offered a new contract as Ole does not consider him in his plans for the future.



Timothy Fosu has had a few games time this season under Ole Gunner Solskjaer.



Fosu Mensah recently has been on loan to English sides Fulham and Crystal Palace.



He has made only three appearances for Manchester United in the ongoing campaign, one in the Premier League and two in the UEFA Champions League.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.