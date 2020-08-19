Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Olympique Marseille drops interest in Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah had been on the radar of Olympique Marseille

Inter Milan's high demands have scuppered Kwadwo Asamoah's move to French giants Olympique Marseille in the ongoing transfer market.



Asamoah's contract with the Nerazzurri expires next year but the player has been declared surplus to requirement.



Newly-promoted Serie A side Benevento Calcio were thought to be favourites to land the 31-year-old after making him their top summer target.



But the Sorcerers could not afford Inter Milan's €3 million asking price and therefore Filippo Inzaghi's men have dropped their interest in the player.



Fresh reports reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that French giants Olympique Marseille made an offer for the Ghana international, hoping to tie the deal before the commencement of the Ligue 1 campaign.



However, Inter Milan are firm on cashing in on the player for €3 million but the figure was considered too high by Andre Villas Boas' men.



Asamoah joined Inter Milan as a free-agent on a three-year deal after failing to extend his deal with Juventus.



He enjoyed a regular playing time at the club during his season.



But recurrent injuries saw him lose his position in the team and was excluded from Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan list for Europa League’s knockout stage.



He has featured in just 40 league games for Inter Milan since joining them from rivals Juventus in 2018.





