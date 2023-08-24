Olympique Lyon set to unveil Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah as new signing on Friday

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

French club Lyon have concluded all necessary paperwork and is set to unveil Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah as their latest signing on Friday, August 25, 2023.



The completion of a comprehensive medical examination solidified the deal, marking a significant step in the transfer process.



The official announcement from Lyon is eagerly anticipated, with the club expected to release a statement later today to confirm the acquisition of the talented attacker. Nuamah is making the move from Nordsjaelland, where he showcased his skills and potential.



Having cleared the medical assessment, the 2003-born striker is set to join Lyon's ranks, contributing to the team's offensive arsenal. The formalities of the transfer have been finalized, and the club's announcement is expected to shed light on the details of the deal.



Nuamah's arrival at the French club is backed by an impressive display of goal-scoring prowess in the current season. With five goals already under his belt, he is continuing his momentum from the preceding season, where he achieved an impressive record of 12 goals and four assists. This exceptional performance underscores his burgeoning talent and immense potential on the football field.



Nuamah's professional journey took flight in 2022 when he made the transition from the Right to Dream Academy to Nordsjaelland, signing a four-year contract.