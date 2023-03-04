Olympics mock Hearts with Stephen Appiah video following Matic's sacking by fans

Sports News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics have mocked their greatest city rivals Hearts of Oak with a video of their former player following an attack on head coach Slavko Matic by fans.



The Serbian tactician was stopped and attacked at the club's training base in Pobiman when he was headed for Friday's morning training with his players.



As they always do to each other, Great Olympics took to social media outlet Twitter to make fun of the Phobians with a video of Hearts of Oak's former player Stephen Appiah.



The former Black Stars captain was singing a King Promise song titled "Oh yeah" and captioned it, "When your team has a coach!"



Pressure has been pilling on Slavko Matic, who has been in charge for barely five months following Samuel Boadu's sacking. Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Great Olympics has made the pressure even more worse.



See the video from Great Olympics below:





