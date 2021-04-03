Olympics go top of Ghana Premier League log with win over Medeama

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Accra Great Olympics are now top of the Ghana Premier League table after picking a 1-0 win over Medeama Sporting Club on Friday, April 02, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



19-year-old Ghana U20 left-back, Samuel Ashie Quaye, scored the only goal of the game to gift the Dade boys the three points in the matchday 18 encounter.



The win sends Great Olympics to the summit of the Ghana Premier League table with 33 points, overtaking Karela United, who’ll play on Sunday, with two points.



Medeama SC, on the other hand, remain 5th with 27 points as the other teams play their week 18 games over the weekend.



Great Olympics will next play as guests to Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium, while the Mauve and Yellow host Dreams FC on matchday 19. Both games will be played on Saturday, April 10, 2021.



