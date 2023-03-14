Olympics coach BKM disappointed with Samartex draw

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics coach Bismark Kobi-Mensah says he is pleased with his team's performance against FC Samartex but disappointed with the outcome of the game.



The Wonder Club were held to a 0-0 draw by Samartex on Sunday, March 12 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Kobi-Mensah believes his side should have bagged the points at stake.



He told StarTimes: "I think it's not a bad performance. I'm only disappointed that we couldn't win the game.



"Looking at where we are and playing at home I think that we had that advantage to win the game.



"But I said earlier, it was very difficult in the beginning and throughout the game but draw is not bad because the opponent team also played very well."