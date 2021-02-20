Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Olympics coach Annor Walker expresses desire to work with Yaw Preko

Coach Yaw Preko

Chief coach of Great Olympics, Annor Walker, has expressed his desire to work fully with Yaw Preko and believes management of the club will have to move fast to tie the latter down with a contract before an offer sweeps him away.



“I would love to work with Preko full time. He has rich league experience under his belt and is a humble servant who will help the course of Olympics now and in the future, and I believe losing him would be bad,” he told the Times Sports yesterday.



Meanwhile, Preko – a former caretaker coach of Hearts of Oak, has denied any approach by the Phobians to become the head coach, following the departure of Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic on Monday.



In a chat with the Times Sports after assisting Coach Annor Walker of Great Olympics to beat Elmina Sharks 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Preko denied any contact from his former club.



“I have heard rumours going round but formally or non-formally nobody has approached me to coach Hearts,” he said.



When quizzed whether he would move to the Rainbow club when an approach is made, the former Ghanaian international replied that he was open to a move, “so far as the right approach and the right offer is made.”



“For now, I’m with Olympics and I’m helping my mentor Coach Walker settle down, after his return,” he stated.



Hearts are now in the market shopping for a new head coach and many of the club’s supporters believe Preko is the right man for the job, especially as he has seen it all at the club as a player to being an assistant coach under the reign of Japanese Kenichi Yatshuhachi in the 2015/16 league season.



Many also believe his recent feat of guiding city rivals Olympics to beat the Phobians 2-0 in the Ghana Premier League as caretaker, proved he can be up to the task if appointed and given the full backing just as the expatriate coach.