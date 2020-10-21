Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Olympics cannot afford NSA's charge for the Accra Sports Stadium - Oluboi Commodore

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore

The General Manager for Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore has said that his side cannot afford to cough up the new rates being charged by the National Sports Authority (NSA) for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium.



The National Sports Authority on Tuesday released new user rates for the stadium ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.



Clubs to use the stadium were to pay either GH¢20,000 or GH¢15,000 depending on the category of the game for the usage of the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to Oluboi Commodore, the move by the NSA to charge these fees will make the government unpopular with just a few months to elections.



He stated that the COVID-19 has affected clubs financially and the NSA should have considered some relief packages for the clubs instead of hiking the prices.



“This move by the NSA will just make the government unpopular. The government is giving free things during this COVID-19 period and instead, the NSA is rather hiking prices. Imagine Olympics paying Ghc 10,000 every game. We are not going to accept this”, he said on Happy FM.



The NSA in a new release has rescinded its decision on charging new user fees for the stadium and is set to meet the affected clubs.

