Sports News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Olympics accuses referee Charles Bulu for Liberty defeat in Dansoman

Olympics head coach, Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics head coach Annor Walker has pointed accusing fingers at center referee Charles Bulu for his performance in their 2-0 away loss to Liberty Professionals.



Olympics captain Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye was sent off on the 44th minute by referee Bulu after receiving a double booking in the first stanza of the game.



But, before Quaye’s sending off Liberty had taken the lead through Simon Asamoah on the 22nd-minute mark at the Carl Reindhorf Park in Dansoman.



Simon registered his brace on the 75th-minute mark and sealed the win for David Ocloo’s side who have secured their first win of the campaign and moved to 5th place on the log.



“I don’t want to comment about the performance of the referee but it seems he just came to send off my captain. When he marched him off it disrupted our game plan and weakened us,” the former Berekum Chelsea and Nania FC trainer told Asempa FM in a post-match interview.



Olympics are 13th on the log with 4 points from 3 games.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.