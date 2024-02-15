Olympic Games qualifiers: Freda Ayisi reacts after being named in the squad to take on Zambia

Sports News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Charlton Athletic's striker Freda Ayisi is ready to seize the opportunity as she headlines the Black Queens squad for the upcoming third-round Olympic Games qualifiers against Zambia.



With excitement and determination, Ayisi expressed her eagerness to represent Ghana on the international stage, emphasizing her readiness to take on Zambia.



She took to social media to post "Let’s go!" after the squad list was released on Thursday 15th February 2024.



The stage is set for an exhilarating clash as Ghana prepares to host Zambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, before heading to Ndola for the return leg on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



Goalkeeper Victoria Antwi Adjei returns to the squad in the absence of injured goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan Findiib.



Comfort Yeboah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Kerrie McCarthy of Kumasi Sports Academy, and Fidaus Yakubu of Hasaacas Ladies have also been called up for the two games.



AS FAR Rabat’s Maafia Nyame has also been handed her first call up.



Camping begins in Accra on Sunday, February 18, 2024.