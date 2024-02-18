Olympic Games Qualifiers: Zambia forward Racheal Kundananji confident ahead of Black Queens clash

Sports News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Zambia's Copper Queens forward, Racheal Kundananji, remains optimistic of her sides chances ahead of the final round of qualifiers for the Olympic Games against Ghana.



The Black Queens will host Zambia in the first leg of the tie in Accra on February 23 before travelling to Lusaka for the second leg.



Kundananji, who just became the most expensive player in women's football following her move from Real Madrid to Bay FC, believes the Copper Queens hold the advantage as they travel to Accra for the first game.



"Playing away is very difficult but we have the advantage and we have to use it. Winning that match or even if it is not winning but coming back with a point is better and when we come back here we finish the job," he told FAZ, the official media channel of the Zambian Football Federation.



"We want qualify because we want to go and do what we failed to do last time," said the Bay FC player.



While Zambia represented Africa at the previous Olympic Games, Ghana is yet to qualify for women's football at the multi-sport competition.



"The Ghana game will be different because a lot of Ghana players are professionals like us. They have a lot of good players. It won't be an easy game but we are ready to face them," she continued.