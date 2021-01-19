Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Oliver Arthur lauds Philip Yeboah after signing deal with Hellas Verona

Oliver Arthur with Philip Yeboah

Ghana football agency Arthur Legacy Sports, has brokered a deal for one of its bright prospects Philip Yeboah who plays for Hellas Verona in Italy.



Philip Yeboah has signed a two and half year deal with the Italian Serie A side after making his first-team debut in the top flight league last year in December against Fiorentina.



The 18-year-old is one of many young exciting talents in Italy's Youth divisions managed by FIFA agent Oliver Arthur. This is the first professional contract of the player.



Speaking on the deal, Oliver stated that "He has the talent, and he's proved it, and I'm not surprised the club has rewarded him with a contract."



