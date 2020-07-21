Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

'Olele' urges nation to forgive Nyantakyi

Former Black Stars shot-stopper Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson and ex-GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Black Stars shot-stopper Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to forgive the ex-Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kwesi Nyantakyi of all his ‘sins’ and move on with life.



“Ghanaians seem not to have forgiven him for all that happened two years ago and, they keep talking about it and calling him names even till now and this I believe is not right.



Mr Nyantakyi, the longest-serving GFA president who stood at the post for 13 years, was caught on tape engaging in corrupt acts by undercover investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his famous documentary, titled “Number 12.”



Kingson believes the happenings of two years ago should be left in the past, so all can forge ahead and pray for better times for the sport of football in the country.



“Whatever that happened has happened and Ghanaians should please leave it in the past and look ahead.”



According to him, what Mr Nyantakyi went through can happen to anyone at any time and; therefore Ghanaians should not be seen rejoicing at the unfortunate happenings but rather pray no one goes through such a thing.



“We should not be seen rejoicing over the misfortune of others, but rather pray that such unfortunate happenings would not find its way into our lives.



“He is my big brother. I often call and tell him things that would happen and I know he will pull through these hard times,” he told Max TV.



Predicting better days ahead for his former boss, Kingson charged Mr Nyantakyi to get closer to the Lord, as he is coming to make him bigger than he was in the past.



“The Lord is about to prepare something big for him and I want to tell him that he should get closer to the Lord and expect his blessings.”





