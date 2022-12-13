Okyenhene, Kwahuhene, Frank Adu others participate in Golf Tournament

Golf News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Okyenhene Invitational Golf Tournament 2022 was held over the weekend as part of activities to mark the 72nd birthday of His Royal Majesty Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.



The event attracted top golfers including the Kwahuhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, and the National President of the Ghana Golf Association, Leonard Kwaku Okyere.



Others were top players from various corporate bodies and other institutions across the country.



The 18-hole tournament, which started with a ceremonial tee-off by the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who also competed in the game, took place at the Akyem Tafo Golf Course in the Eastern Region.



Participants displayed their stroke play skills at the tournament with individual outstanding performance.



A former Managing Director of the Cal Bank Limited, Frank Adu Jr. won the Golf Tournament with 36 stable ford points and 11 handicap ahead of four other golfers in the group “A” category.



For group B category, the Chief Executive Officer of the E. Bonah Limited, E. K. Bonah, scored 36 points with 16 handicap to beat three other contenders.



The Chief Executive Officer of the erstwhile UT Bank, Kofi Amoabeng,won the overall best for the senior competition, with Kwabena Yeboah winning the longest drive with 105 metres to green.



Alila Ewoena emerged the overall best for the women’s longest drive with 130 metres to green.



Addressing the press ahead of the start of the tournament, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori expressed profound appreciation to God for blessing him to live up to 72 years.



“I am in good health and shape and I am ready to play golf. Seventy-two years is landmark to play golf,” he said.



He expressed the hope he, with the support of his chiefs and others, had been able to contribute to helping the restore to the people and confidence in Ghana in general.



He, however, appealed to all Ghanaians to join hands with the government to push through the transformation agenda so that “we can leave this country in better hands for our future generations”.



With golf game providing players with some integrity and discipline, the Okyenhene urged every Ghanaian to take keen interest in playing the game.



“Golf game does not belong to the elite or the rich but it is a game that anybody can pick up and so I urge young boys and girls to begin to play the game.



“Parents should try and bring their children to golf courses to learn how to play the game,” he admonish.



The National President of the Ghana Golf Association, Leonard Kwaku Okyere, was pleased and encouraged that prominent kings such as the Okyenhene and members of the public were getting involved in sports.



“Basically, sports move and get us to get to where we want to go to,” he said, debunking the perception among Ghanaians that golf expensive game and thus the preserve of the rich.



“I dare to say that if you come around the golf course, you will see a lot of young people playing golf and it is our policy for the youth to take up playing golf and not older people,” Mr. Okyere said.