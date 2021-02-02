Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Okyeman Planners defender Philip Gameli signs for Turkish top-flight side Yeni Malatyaspor

Philip Gameli played for Division One League side, Okyeman Planners

Division One League club, Okyeman Planners have transferred defender Philip Awuku Gameli to Turkish top-flight side Yeni Malatyaspor.



The Ghanaian leaves the Akim Old Tafo Rovers Park for his new home in Malatya in the Eastern Anatolia region of Turkey after spending close to three seasons with Planners.



The 20-year-old flew to Turkey together with his compatriot Osman Haqi and the President of the club Mr. George Afriyie.



The centre-back is known for his commanding defensive style and aerial superiority and was highly regarded as the best central defender in the Ghanaian Division One League.



Both Planners and Yeni Malatyaspor have agreed not to disclose the details of the agreement between the parties.



He will go straight into the 28-man squad of the Turkish side for the season.