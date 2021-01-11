Sports News of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Okyeman Planners, Susubiri hold talks over a possible merger

The move when completed will see Okyeman Planners renamed Susubiri Football Club

Ghanaian Lower-tier sides Okyeman Planners and Susubiri Football Club are in talks over a possible merger, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.



The move when completed will see Okyeman Planners renamed Susubiri Football Club.



The new investors are currently in talks with George Afriyie, the President of Okyeman Planners on the running and administration of the club as well as issues with shareholding.



George Afriyie currently owns 100 per cent shares in Okyeman Planners,



A new board, and a new club structure, is expected to be announced after the process is completed.



According to a close source, the merge is for both footballing and social reasons, as it aimed at uniting the people of Akyem.



Susubiri one a dominant force in the Ghana football space has been on the decline and Okyeman Planners led by former Ghana FA Vice President currently competes in the First Division.