Thursday, 22 October 2020

Okwahu United player banned and fined GH¢ 500 for altering date of birth

The player altered his birth date, which from his previous club was 20th May, 1998

A former Okwahu United player, Felix Oppong has been banned and fines GH¢500 for falsifying documents in his application for free agency at the Player Status Committee.



The player had applied to be granted a free agent status after complaining about not being paid for the six months he has been with the club.



But investigations revealed the player had altered his birth date, which from his previous club was 20th May, 1998.



Okwahu United had no idea of the changes leaving the player to his own mercy.



The Ghana Football Associations disciplinary committee slapped the player with a six-month ban as well as fining him an amount of GHc 500.



The DC also asked him to stick with his original date of birth.



Below is the full statement from the FA



The GFA Player Status Committee (PSC) has banned player Felix Oppong from participating in football and all football-related activities for six(6) matches and fined him an amount of GHc500.



Felix Oppong who is a former player of Okwahu United FC applied to the GFA Players Status Committee (PSC) on August 24 to be declared a free agent on the basis that since the Club registered him, he had not been paid any monthly salary.



The Committee in its investigations noticed that Felix Oppong registered for Asaaka Sharp Arrows using a date of birth, 20th May, 1998.



The player stated that his registration with Asaaka Sharp Arrows was in the 2013/14 season and that he assumed after several years, the records would be off the GFA's records.



He added that he then decided to get a new passport with a new date of birth which was used to register for Okwahu United FC. When pushed further to see if the Club was complicit in this new date of birth, the player indicated that he did it on his own accord and Okwahu United was not aware.



The PSC, therefore, decided to ban and fine the player in accordance with Article 21.1 of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019).



Upon completion of the ban, Felix Oppong shall revert to 30th May, 1998 as his recognized date of birth as captured in the records of the GFA.





