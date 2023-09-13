Okwahu United, Ghana Post sign partnership deal

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Division One League side Okwahu United has signed a partnership deal with Ghana Post, making the national postal service the club's official courier partner.



This collaboration with Ghana Post aims to streamline the delivery process of club merchandise, making it more convenient and accessible to Okwawu United fans nationwide.



The Nkawkaw-based club secured promotion to the National Division One League in June 2023 from the Eastern Regional Football Association (ERFA) Middle League.



The Asaase Aban club was demoted to the third tier in 2017, a year after reaching the finals of the FA Cup, where they lost the title to Bechem United.



Okwahu United was one of the giants of Ghana football in the 80s and represented the country at continental levels. They made it to the second round of the CAF Cup winners cup in 1987 and were withdrawn in the first round in 2001.



Notable among the players Okwahu United have produced include the likes of Mohammed Gargo, Tony Yeboah, Fatau Dauda, C.K Akonnor, and other top players.







