Oko Vanderpuije motivates Jessie Manyo Plange

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South constituency Hon. Dr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has visited the training camp of Jessie Manyo Plange who is getting ready for a WBA final eliminator against Melvin Lopez on June 19.



Manyo Plange has moved his training to New Weija to have full concentration and physical fitness before he leaves for the US to fight.



Hon. Van P who is a boxing fan expressed joy and satisfaction after Plange took him to inspect the training facility and training schedule of the team.



The affable and charismatic MP later presented assorted groceries to Plange, and assured him of his total support, with a promised to be at the ringside on the fight night.



"Your boxing artistry is a delight for all boxing fans therefore I have hope that you will win this fight to pave way for the world title itself"



"I will be at the ringside come the 19th of June to see you win your fight against Lopez," the lawmaker said.



The super flyweight WABU champion, Manyo Plange revealed that moving to camp will help him achieve his goal.



"I'm excited with my training now and happy to see you here, this is quite different from what I have done in the past," Plange said.



According to Plange, the decision to change his camping environment will help him to put out his best.



Later assistant trainer of Plange coach Daniel Lartey thanked the Member of Parliament and appealed to Ghanaians to pray for them in their preparation to give Ghana another world title.