Sports News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: GNA

Offinso accident victims buried

Juvenile players of Africa Vision Football Academy were buried on Thursday

The Offinso township was thrown into a state of mourning on Thursday, October 1, when the funeral and burial service was conducted for four of the seven juvenile players of Africa Vision Football Academy, who met their untimely death last month.



The players were on their way from a juvenile screening exercise at a registration center at Afrancho, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



The four players; Hubert Anaaba, Abdulai Jamal, Alex Agyemang, and Ofori Amanfo Ramsey were buried on Thursday, October 1, as the three others were buried earlier according to Islamic tradition.



Mr. Isaac K. Asiamah Minister of Youth and Sports who was at the funeral consoled the families of the accident victims and assured them the support of the ministry.



He said the Ministry and the government plans would construct a multipurpose sports stadium for Offinso dedicated to the memory of the accident victims.



"I urge the people of Offinso to be strong and consider the death of the juvenile players as a sacrifice for the area to have a multipurpose sports stadium to their memory.



"He said the facility is to reward the efforts and sacrifices the young players have made for the town. A special room at the stadium will be dedicated to their memory as well," he added.



He said the victims would be celebrated forever as the monuments that would be built would stand the test of time.



Mr. Asiamah announced a donation of GHC 100,000 to the bereaved families from the ministry and the Ghana Football Association.



He noted that the state would take the cost of the funeral and other expenditures associated.

