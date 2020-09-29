Sports News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Offinso accident: Young footballers to be buried on Thursday

8 members of African Vision Soccer Academy died in a car crash

On Thursday, October 1, 2020, a burial service will be held for the eight young footballers who tragically lost their lives in an accident at Offinso.



The Minister of Youth and Sports and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority are expected to be present as families of the footballers will bid final good-bye to their relatives whose promising careers were cut short in a gory accident.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, September 19 when the players were travelling to Kumasi for a colts league registration exercise.



FIFA, CAF and the Ghana Football Association have all sent messages of condolence to the families since it occurred.



Members of the Executive Council of the FA also donated their one-month salaries worth GH¢59,000.



Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has also indicated his willingness to assist families of the victims.



“I heard about it and it made me really sad, I heard it on social media then I called a friend of mine to ask them if it’s really true and what happened. He told me about it and I really feel sad about it because I have two kids on my own, one is 12, one is 6 and I think it’s a big tragedy. It hit me hard, KP Boateng said on JoySports, Monday night.



He added, “I googled it to want to see more about it but every more detail about it makes you more sad about it so that is why I’m here to talk to you and to let you know that I want to help.”



The government has also announced its intentions to foot all medical bills of the surviving victims.





