Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Offinso Accident: Juvenile footballers to be buried today

The eight African Vision Soccer Academy players died in an accident a week ago

The seven Juvenile footballers who lost their lives in the Offinso accident some weeks ago on their way to a juvenile registration centre in Kumasi will be buried today.



The young footballers between the ages of 12 and 15, who played for a Colts club Africa Vision Football Academy, met their untimely death and will be buried on at Offinso.



The children died after the minibus they were traveling in crashed into the Offin River.



Africa Vision Football Academy was heading to Afrancho to register for their District Colts football registration exercise.



The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, September 19.



The Minister of Youth and Sports, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, the GFA President, and some Executive Council Members are expected to be present at the funeral service to bid their final good-byes to the dead.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.