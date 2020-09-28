Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Officials took money but still dropped Tariq Lamptey for U-17 tournament – Reports

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Ghana's quest to lure new teenage sensation, Tariq Lamptey, to switch sides and play for the Black Stars have hit the snag per the reports circulating in the media.



According to a report that GhanaWeb monitored on Kumasi-based Pure FM, attempts by the officials of the Ghana Football Association and Black Stars’ coach, Charles Akonnor, have proven futile as the boy's father had refused to meet the entourage from the GFA on two occasions in London.



Though Tariq Lamptey’s father, Ahmed Lamptey, did not give reasons to his constant absence to the scheduled meetings with the GFA officials, it is being whispered at the corridors of power that Ahmed is still peeved at some officials for refusing to invite his son for play for Ghana in the juvenile tournaments despite taking a financial package from him.



Though this is not an official response from Mr. Ahmed Lamptey, it will not be the first time that coaches or officials in charge of the juvenile national teams (U-17, U20) will be accused of asking for financial inducement before they will invite a player to come and play.



Tariq Lamptey came to the limelight after making his debut for the Chelsea senior team under Frank Lampard in the just ended 2019/2020 English Premier League in a London Derby against Arsenal.



He has now become one of the most talked-about right full-backs in the 2020/20221 English Premier League season after switching side from Chelsea to Brighton Hove & Albion in the winter transfer window for playing time.



Tariq Lamptey is now the favorite of many Ghanaians after his stellar performance against his Chelsea, Newcastle, and Manchester United over the weekend.



He will be a great addition to the Black Stars team ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications and the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2021.



GhanaWeb will keep ears down and give up to date on Ghana's chances of getting the teenager to choose the Black Stars ahead of the "Three Lions of England".

